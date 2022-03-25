Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 436 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $17,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52.
- On Monday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total transaction of $83,484.76.
Shares of Natera stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $379,131,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Natera by 8.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,527,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after buying an additional 204,621 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
