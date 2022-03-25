National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,106,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.19. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.71 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

