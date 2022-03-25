National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 2,159,740 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,159,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 637,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 158,307 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAC. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

