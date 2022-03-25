National Bank of Canada FI Invests $10.65 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ares Management by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after buying an additional 1,548,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after buying an additional 530,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.89. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

