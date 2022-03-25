National Bank of Canada FI Invests $13.76 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,759,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,785,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $450.52 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $332.70 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.
POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
