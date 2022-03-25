National Bank of Canada FI Invests $28.47 Million in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,465,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,634,000 after purchasing an additional 124,648 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 832,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 829,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 477,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.27 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

