National Bank of Canada FI Invests $32.62 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 903,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

