National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 214,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

