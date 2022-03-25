National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 333,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 729,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

