National Bank of Canada FI Takes $12.63 Million Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 275,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.19% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

