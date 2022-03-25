National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NHC opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 394.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

