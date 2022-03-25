National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
National HealthCare stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.
National HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.