National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

National HealthCare stock opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $283.43 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National HealthCare by 428.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

