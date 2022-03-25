Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
Neighbourly Pharmacy has a one year low of C$20.50 and a one year high of C$40.07.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Articles
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.