Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($98.90) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €86.83 ($95.42).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR NEM opened at €87.54 ($96.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €91.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €53.20 ($58.46) and a 12-month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.29.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.