Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $402.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Netflix is suffering from stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix is expected to continue dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

Get Netflix alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $375.71 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.