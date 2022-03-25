New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 180,263 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180,263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $34,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $139.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $121.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

