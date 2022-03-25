New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $59,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,120,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after purchasing an additional 494,648 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 314,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,542,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $369,580,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $224.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.30 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.93.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

