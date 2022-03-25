New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,473 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $69,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.57 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $315.67 and a one year high of $490.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.84 and its 200 day moving average is $385.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.