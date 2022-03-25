New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,191 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB opened at $56.05 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.