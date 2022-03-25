New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,944,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $166.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $2,224,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

