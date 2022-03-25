New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $191.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.