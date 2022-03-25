New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $513.29 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $513,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD stock opened at $315.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.45 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $362.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

