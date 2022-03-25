New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.02 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of DG opened at $220.90 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

