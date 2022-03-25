New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $76.19 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $76,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

TMUS opened at $125.69 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

