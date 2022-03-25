New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 623 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after purchasing an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $191.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.91 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.