New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,146 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $27,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

DRE opened at $56.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

