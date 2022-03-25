New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 618 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $36,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $427.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $375.63 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $523.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

