New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 772 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $38,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $208.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average of $207.27.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

