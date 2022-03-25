New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,396 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 828,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $65,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

