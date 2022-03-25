New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $98,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,226,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI opened at $164.96 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research firms have commented on ADI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

