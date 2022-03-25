Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $9.80 at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.
NYSE NEXA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
