Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $9.80 at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

NYSE NEXA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $677.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

