NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.12.

Shares of NXE stock opened at C$7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a current ratio of 26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.20. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.09.

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

