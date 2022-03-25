Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) COO Thomas Carter Sells 6,250 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $1,175,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,073,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

