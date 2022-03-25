NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $8.37

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.37, but opened at $8.10. NextNav shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

