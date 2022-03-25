NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Buys C$1,677,900.00 in Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.98 per share, with a total value of C$1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,642,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,105,344.26.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Adam L. Gray acquired 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$1,647,000.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Adam L. Gray bought 547,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,757,470.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00.

NFI stock opened at C$16.36 on Friday. NFI Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.47 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently -257.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFI. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

