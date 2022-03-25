Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC) Insider Weifeng Huang Acquires 275,000 Shares

Nickel Mines Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Rating) insider Weifeng Huang bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$355,300.00 ($263,185.19).

Weifeng Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

On Thursday, March 10th, Weifeng Huang purchased 295,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$393,530.00 ($291,503.70).

On Friday, December 24th, Weifeng Huang 2,605,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock.

On Friday, December 31st, Weifeng Huang sold 3,000,000 shares of Nickel Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.80), for a total value of A$3,240,000.00 ($2,400,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Nickel Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Nickel Mines (Get Rating)

Nickel Mines Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. The company holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Angel Nickel project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.