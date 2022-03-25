NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $132.80. 150,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,974. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

