Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a market cap of $391.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $19,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.