Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About Nocopi Technologies

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

