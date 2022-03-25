Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NNUP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 18,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.