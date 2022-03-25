Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,994 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.35.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $163.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.