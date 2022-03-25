Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

