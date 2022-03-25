Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 184,889 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FULT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

