Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.05 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total value of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 47,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,562,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $106.51 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.21.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

