Nordea Investment Management AB Has $848,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,820,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,011,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 885,426 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

CF opened at $106.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

