Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $72,348,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $279.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.