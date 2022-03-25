NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.43 ($45.53).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €27.30 ($30.00) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.17.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

