NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Mar 25th, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €41.43 ($45.53).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €27.30 ($30.00) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.17.

NORMA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

