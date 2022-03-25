Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

