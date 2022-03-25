NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NorthWestern by 42.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.