Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.35 Million

Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) will announce $707.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $822.24 million. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22,717.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $6.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

NCLH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 19,428,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,275,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

