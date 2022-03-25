Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The company had a trading volume of 241,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,029. Nova has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nova will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Nova worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

